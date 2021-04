Britney Spears Asks To Speak Directly To Court In Upcoming Hearing

It's safe to say that anticipation is at an all-time high now that Britney will get the floor, especially given that February's Framing Britney Spears documentary drummed up much more fervor and attention to the star's ongoing case. But it needs to be said that fans shouldn't necessarily get their hopes up too high. Just as Britney could use the time to speak her truth and divulge something new, she could also be planning to say something more mundane or more of what we already know — like how much she wants to get rid of her father's control over her for good and replace him with her former temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery . According to TMZ sources , that's the most likely scenario: "The biggest thing she wants to get off her chest is her dad's involvement in her life." They also reported that we should "expect a wide-ranging discussion between the judge and Britney," and unless the two plan to discuss private matters like Britney's medical condition, "the hearing should be open to the media and the public" on Zoom.