Wayfair’s Very Popular Desk Chairs Are Up To 78% Off Today

If you haven't yet invested in office furniture to upgrade your WFH setup, then today's the Way Day. This morning marked the official start to Wayfair's annual up to 80% off sale event with thousands of deals on bestselling home goods AND free shipping — including a selection of the retailer's most popular desk chairs. If there's one thing we've watched R29 readers cart like hotcakes over the past year (and counting), it's home office chairs. From upholstered swivel styles to ergonomic options, we've rounded up the best Wayfair office chairs that are currently on sale for Way Day — plus a few that are on markdown across its sister sites, Joss & Main and AllModern, too. You'll find everything from 60% off a smooth-gliding seat that one happy customer described as "perfect" to a half-priced style that reviewers claim will straighten your posture and more.
What You'll Save: Take 78% off this Coastal Farmhouse Vail Linen Task Chair which was originally $899 and is now on sale for $199.
What You'll Get: An easy to assemble, sturdy, comfortable, and elegant-looking chair at a very accessible price point.
What Customers Have To Say: "The best office chair! I sit on zoom for 20+ hours per week and really need to be in a seat that is comfortable and supports my body the rise feature where the seat can be shorter or taller reminds me I’ll be keeping this chair through whatever desk I’m sitting at in the corner of my apartment or if we return to an office. LOVE IT. Makes me excited to sit down and tackle the day!" — Anonymous, Wayfair reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 58% off this Zipcode Design Ergonomic Task Chair which was originally $424 and is now on sale for $178.12.
What You'll Get: A good-looking, adjustable desk chair that's made to maximize your comfort and productivity. Its mesh material will keep you cool while the built-in lumbar support helps to prevent back strain.
What Customers Have To Say: "The chair is great. It’s perfect for lower back support and keeping my posture right when I’m working at my desk at home. I got the blue one, and it looks sharp. Huge improvement from what I was using before (which was a big, cushy executive chair that was killing my lower back). Great value, would buy again." — Anonymous, Wayfair reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 46% off this Willa Arlo Interiors Turbeville Task Chair which was originally $370 and is now on sale for $199.99.
What You'll Get: A chic saddle-style desk chair with a faux leather swivel seat, built-in lumbar support, and gold finishes.
What Customers Have To Say: "I'm in love with this chair! I bought it about two months ago and wanted to wait a bit before writing a review and I have to say that it's worth it. It's comfortable and classy and it's perfect for small spaces." — Maria, Wayfair reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 30% off this Corrigan Studio Patterson Swivel Armchair which was originally $239.99 and is now on sale for $166.99.
What You'll Get: A stylish (but snug!) mid-century modern accent chair with wood legs and a cushioned backing that spins a full 380 degrees.
What Customers Have To Say: "My work at home desk chair. Great little chair. Can be used anywhere actually. As an extra chair in the living room, dining room, whatever. I use a foam chair pad on it because I am sitting all day, but overall it is pretty comfortable. Not for a large person though. Kind of a smaller scale chair. Great tweed fabric." — Patricia, Wayfair reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 33% off this Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair which was originally $229 and is now on sale for $153.99.
What You'll Get: A glam velvet desk chair that looks great and is easy to assemble. The style features a rounded open back with sloping arms that curve around a plush seat cushion.
What Customers Have To Say: "Beautiful. Comfortable. Exactly as pictured and goes perfectly with the rest of the furniture I ordered. Very easy to put together." — Judy, Wayfair reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 62% off this Joss & Main Flanigan Task Chair which was originally $550 and is now on sale for $210.
What You'll Get: A generously padded, smooth-gliding desk chair with five wheelbases and a modern twist.
What Customers Have To Say: "Perfect! Comfy, pretty, and exactly what I wanted! I'm a bigger person and I feel very sturdy in this!" — Jenny, Joss & Main reviewer.
What You'll Save: Take 49% off this AllModern Ines Task Chair which was originally $530 and is now on sale for $270.
What You'll Get: A retro-inspired, barrel-like design crafted with an engineered wood frame and upholstered in faux leather.
What Customers Have To Say: "This chair was better than expected! No tools needed for assembly. Easy to adjust up or down from sitting position. I actually like that it doesn't rock or tilt, it's more stable for someone with a bad back. The stitching adds just enough. The stitching resembles the stitching on a baseball/softball. The low back makes it appear to not take over a small desk/office space. The color is true to the picture shown online." — Kerry Lyn, AllModern reviewer.
