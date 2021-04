The CDC Just Announced New, Kind Of Confusing Face Mask Rules — Here’s What It All Means

“It’s the return of freedom,” Mike Saag, MD, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told The Associated Press . “It’s the return of us being able to do normal activities again. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the exit ramp. And that’s a beautiful thing.” Although we're not yet out of this pandemic — and variants and high levels of COVID-19 cases in some areas of the country are still worrying to health experts — Saag said that this guidance was reasonable and can serve as a kind of carrot-on-a-stick-reward for more people to be vaccinated.