Usually, when someone's birthday rolls around, we give them a present — but lucky for us, Brooklinen is shaking up the old format. From now until May 5, in honor of the retailer’s seventh trip around the sun, we can take 20% off its entire site with the promo code BDAY. These aren’t just paltry party favors — we’re talking down pillows, luxe sateen sheet sets, silky pillowcases, bestselling plush robes, and other rarely-on-sale favorites from the reader-beloved bedding imprint.
If you’re unfamiliar with this critically acclaimed brand, then let us introduce you to a new comfy oasis. Brooklinen entered the market in 2014 with an assortment of eco-conscious bed threads and has since expanded into a full-fledged home goods hub that offers goods for kids, furniture, bath accessories, loungewear, and more. Now that the dot-com destination features so many quality buys, we plucked out only the créme de la créme of discounted products — the ones that were already worth it at full price and, thanks to the generous birthday markdowns, are now certified scores. Scroll on for the inside scoop on all the bestsellers (and showstopping Mother’s Day gifts) to look out for at Brooklinen's major birthday bash.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 86,271 reviews
Sound sleepers say: “These fitted sateen sheets are cooler and crisper than those I am used to, which I love. I’ve avoided sateen sheets because they’re too soft until I tried these. There’s plenty of fabric to cover thicker mattresses or for those who use mattress toppers. Will definitely be buying more!”
Rating: 4.8 out 5 stars; 4,203 reviews
Sound sleepers say: “I bought these to go with my matching sheet set and I love them. They’re soft and cool in the middle of the night. And the flap on the inside actually holds my pillow in place. I would definitely recommend these to friends.”
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 623 reviews
Sound sleepers say: “Literally my favorite part of the day is putting this robe on. I originally bought one for my fiancé and he loved it so much that I bought one for myself, too. A high-quality robe that will last a long time.”
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 5,835 reviews
Sound sleepers say: “This is a wonderful duvet cover. Soft as butter, breathable, and easy to put on / remove from my comforter. I love the corner ties and button closure. No need to use a top sheet when the comforter is inside this washable duvet.”
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 1,069 reviews
Sound sleepers say: “It took me a couple of nights to get used to the height of the pillows (my old pillow was very flat). I ordered the firm since I sleep on my back. I also ordered a mid-plush king-size after loving my firm pillows. Once I got used to the pillow, I don't think I could ever use anything else.”
Sound Sleepers say: “I have both the plush and waffle robe and I have to say they’re both amazing. I love the plush one more because it is so soft and amazing to lounge in. Feels like a warm hug. The waffle is super chic and better for the warmer months as it’s lighter and not as hot. The pattern is like that in spas and the quality is solid.”
Sound sleepers say: “Love them! The towels dry me off so well and the lighter texture is easier to wrap and wear as a towel dress while getting ready. The best part — they take up less space than fluffy towels!”
Sound sleepers say: “These pillowcases are game-changers! Not only are they comfortable, but the skin and hair benefits are no joke. It’s a bit of a pain to wash them since they need to air dry, but I’ll probably get a second set eventually so the drying time will be less of an issue. I can’t imagine ever going back to standard pillowcases!”
Sound Sleepers say: “I love my new silk eye mask. I really enjoy how soft the fabric is against my face and how it’s slightly larger than my other eye masks to fully keep more light out. Thanks, Brooklinen!”
