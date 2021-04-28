What R29’s Shopping Team Is Buying On Sale For Way Day

If you can believe it, Wayfair's already (and seemingly always) marked-down stock just got slashed even further in what's come to be known as the massive home e-tailer's biggest sale of the year. We are, of course, talking about Way Day — an honorary holiday for us writers and editors here on R29's Shopping team — where deal-seekers can happily snag up to 80% off discounts on everything from furniture to decor and kitchenware. In addition to giving you readers the good scoop on which sale buys to cart (this rug, that outdoor patio set), we're also dishing on the Way Day scores we added to our very own carts.
Ahead, peep our personal favorite Wayfair steals including, but not limited to: an excellent bamboo shoe rack, a design-forward dresser, an aesthetically pleasing rug, a sharp (in both senses of the word) knife block, etc. Here's hoping our Way Day hidden gems put you on the right path to shopping the annual sale holiday like a total pro.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.