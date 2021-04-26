Stock Up On Supergoop SPF For Summer While It’s 20% Off

Even if you know you're supposed to wear sunscreen on the daily, it can still be a struggle to make it a consistent habit. That said, cult-favorite brands like Supergoop make it easier to actually look forward to slathering our skins with SPF, thanks to luxe formulas that won't break you out and a whole extra slew of skin-care benefits. Being the eagle-eyed deal-hunters we are, we noticed that the entire brand is sneakily 20% off on Dermstore right now — meaning it's a prime-deal time to restock our summer sunscreen stash.
Top sellers like the luminous Glow Screen, sunscreen-infused lip balms, and bulk-sized lotion are all eligible for the discount. To score the deal, all you need to do is add your chosen Supergoo-dies to cart and then enter the promo code SUPERGOOP20 at checkout. Ahead, scope our lineup of top products worth adding to your summer skincare rotation ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
