I Have Questions About…Elon Musk Hosting SNL With Miley Cyrus

Natalie Morin
Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.
Wondering why the internet is now flooded with fake Saturday Night Live casting memes? The show announced on April 24 that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will host, along with musical guest Miley Cyrus, on May 8. It's okay if you want to take a moment to let that sink in.
Here's the thing: the variety sketch show does like invite non-entertainment people to host now and then (remember Rudy Giuliani?), especially when they've done newsworthy things, like successfully docking a rocket at the International Space Station. And sure, people make bizarre choices all the time, like buying low-rise jeans and orchestrating the most unceremonious and frustrating ending to the Oscars ever.
After the news dropped, most people checking their Twitter feeds were likely met with a confusing timeline. Yes, there were memes of controversial SNL host and musical guest pairs — like Sarah Huckabee-Sanders and "That U2 Album That Showed Up On Everyone's IPhone" — but there was also anger as the confusion caused by the announcement quickly turned to outrage, from both fans and SNL cast members.
Why is Musk not a good idea for a host? Musk isn't just some fun famous billionaire (like Bill Gates! he's fun) — he's been known to engage in some alleged mistreatment of his employees and to propagate dangerous ideas. Last December, Musk was criticized for a transphobic tweet — and then defended himself saying that he "support[s] trans," but called using preferred pronouns "an esthetic nightmare."
Then, of course, there has been his promotion of misinformation about the pandemic, which he once called "dumb." He compared COVID-19 to the common cold, and in March 2020 predicted that since there would be "close to zero new cases" by the following month, then the goverment should put an end to pandemic closures. He also promoted the potential benefits of "chloroquine" despite warnings from the FDA. All of these ideas were broadcasted out to his millions of Twitter followers.
Sound like someone familiar? Maybe a former president?
"Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump," wrote one Twitter user.
SNL cast member Bowen Yang posted a frowning face on his Instagram story, followed by a reply to Musk's tweet where he wrote, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is." Yang wrote: "What the fuck does that even mean?"
In what seemed like an indirect response to the news, Aidy Bryant shared a Bernie Sanders tweet about the lack of wealth distribution in America, which he called a "moral obscenity."
Fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes also gave his two cents on his Instagram story, writing "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI."
Many fans are not pleased with the decision either.
So the question is, why would a show like SNL want Musk to host? Well, first and foremost, views. The controversy would boost viewership, just as it likely did when they invited Donald Trump in during his initial presidential campaign in 2015. (Former SNL star Taran Killam, who impersonated Trump on the show, later called the move "embarrassing and shameful.")
However, you'd think that the show would learn from its smarmy mistakes — and aren't there a lot of other CEOS people that viewers would flock to their screens in order to see host? Or let's ditch the whole CEO vibe and just call Steven Yeun.

