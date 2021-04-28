Alina’s Shadow and Bone Love Triangle Is Even More Complicated In The Books

Before they get there, though, there are two other contenders for Alina's heart. The most obvious is General Kirigan, who in the books is known as the Darkling. His mentorship of Alina and promises of power immediately bond the two, although as you'll know if you've already watched the show, he has ulterior motives. In its original form, it was another pretty toxic love interest for Alina with the Darkling manipulating the young woman at his will and want. That's why many readers ended up turning to another man for their shipping needs and that would be the aforementioned Nikolai. We first meet him in the second Shadow and Bone book, Siege and Storm, under his alias as the Privateer Sturmhond. Kind, brave, and a man of the people, the pirate is actually the younger Prince of Ravka, and offers Alina his hand in marriage after they meet in the pursuit of another mythical Grisha amplifier.

