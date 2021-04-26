Nomadland is a uniquely poignant story about one woman's personal journey through the American West, and it is nominated for six different awards at this year's Oscars. The film is the brainchild of Hollywood hotshot Chloe Zhao, but the rising director had a lot of help behind the scenes, specifically from her cinematographer — who also just happens to be her boyfriend.
Joshua James Richards is responsible for the sweeping cinematography for the 2020 drama, teaming up with his girlfriend of several years to create the visuals that are now being considered for the highest award in the film industry. The couple first crossed paths in the early aughts of their respective careers at New York University film students, and there, their romantic and collaborative connection began.
Advertisement
Their most recent project was a meeting of the mind. Nomadland — written, edited, produced, and directed by Zhao — stars Frances McDormand as an aging woman who becomes unhoused due to a series of unfortunate experiences. Tired of the sudden downturn of her life, she sets out on an epic journey across the country. The result of the movie narrative? Some of the night's biggest awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematographer.
While Nomadland is definitely their biggest and most successful joint effort thus far, the filmmakers have actually collaborated a number of times in the past; their collaborations before the Oscar-nominee include Songs My Brother Taught Me (2015) and The Rider (2017). Individually, their careers aren't anything to scoff at. Richard's iMDB page boasts 15 different credits, and Zhao is going to make history in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four film The Eternals as she directs some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the intergalatic superhero blockbuster.
Just power couple vibes — no big deal.