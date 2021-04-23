The Kardashian-Jenners Have Been Real Quiet Since Caitlyn Jenner Announced She Was Running For Governor
Another political bid has just been announced within the Kardashian-Jenner camp, and shockingly enough, it’s not Kanye West (this time) — Caitlyn Jenner has set her sights on the highest political seat in the state of California. It’s a big professional announcement, but from the looks of their social media, the news hasn’t quite made a splash with the rest of the former reality star’s family.
On Friday April 23, Jenner announced her intention to officially run against sitting California governor Gavin Newsom in this year’s pending recall election. The Olympian’s plans to enter the gubernatorial race are pretty history-making, marking one of the first major bids for public office by a trans person. She’s running, of course, on the Republican ticket.
I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021
"I'm in!" she tweeted. "California is worth fighting for."
No one knows if the recall election will actually take place (it’s currently supported by only 40% of Californians), but Jenner is throwing all of her passion into the effort to get herself in the race. Unsurprisingly, her family doesn’t have that same energy. In fact, it’s like Jenner never even announced her campaign at all. A quick look at the Kardashian-Jenners' respective social media shows that the family is moving per usual, not even addressing Caitlyn’s new political trajectory.
Matriarch Kris is minding the business that pays her, popping on to Instagram to remind us to buy KYLIE Skin, and Kim is also facing her business endeavors with a big SKIMS push on IG and on Twitter. Even Caitlyn’s own kids aren’t bothering to share the news: Kendall shared a kind note to her friend Gigi Hadid for her recent birthday, Brandon is promoting his country music, and Brody...is being Brody. (Keep the hair long, king!)
While the status of Caitlyn’s relationship with her blood children is unknown, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know that things have been strained with her ex-wife and step-kids for quite some time. After Caitlyn’s very public transition and subsequent controversial memoir, she became estranged from the Kardashians, and the relationship hasn’t been quite the same ever since. Plus, she openly supported Donald Trump for awhile, and that family already had one Trumpee to deal with at the time.
It’s hard to call whether Caitlyn’s campaign will go any further than the other political bids in that circle, but one thing’s very clear right now: her family is minding their business in the meantime.