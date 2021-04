Palmer revealed that she tried various solutions for her acne, including Accutane and changing her diet, and she even recalled the painful moment a doctor suggested a measles vaccine. Since her candid post, the star has continued to take her supporters on her skin-care journey, posting an acne-coverage makeup tutorial and providing an encouraging update on her Instagram this morning. "It's taken me quite some time to get here," Palmer wrote next to a side-by-side photo showing a recent image of her skin. "In my Virgo eyes there is still much more to be done, but I can't tell you how much this progress has meant to me."