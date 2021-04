Han Yeri’s Fierce Role In Minari Helped Her Understand Her Own Mother

That day will likely come, but it probably won’t be until after Sunday, when Han will be attending the Oscars in Los Angeles for the first time. Her film, Minari, is nominated for six awards , including Best Picture. “I just want to enjoy this time and not be too nervous about it,” she told Refinery29 through an interpreter. “I’m going to congratulate everybody involved in the project, and just be in the moment.” Her attitude seems in tune with the one Monica would have. Like Han, Monica is most content when those she cares about are enjoying themselves. Another way Han and Monica are similar: They both put in hard work and care into what they do, but tend to be overlooked.