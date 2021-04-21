What do you say to more Ted Lasso? As the affable Coach Lasso would reply, "Same thing that I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: 'Yes, please.'"
The hit Apple TV+ original, starring Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, has dropped the trailer for its second season, and the fan favorite is bringing back everything that made it such a successful quarantine watch: hilarious one-liners, quirky characters, and feel-good fun.
For those who haven't yet gotten around to watching the buzzy comedy, the premise is pretty simple: Happy-go-lucky small-time football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is hired to manage an English professional soccer team, despite having no experience coaching soccer or knowledge of the game whatsoever. What he lacks in talent, he makes up for in character.
Advertisement
As the trailer for season two reads, "kindness is making a comeback.” In the second installment of the series, Ted is still coaching English Premiere League soccer team of AFC Richmond, but can't seem to get the team to stop tying matches and actually win. The Kansan, however, is seeing success in keeping the staff optimistic — though it seems his usual charm and secret shortbread recipe might not be enough to win over the new sports psychologist. Knowing Ted, though, that certainly won't stop him from trying.
Watch the trailer for Ted Lasso season 2, premiering on July 23 on Apple TV+.