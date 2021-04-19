Nicola Peltz Wears Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham’s Wisdom Tooth As A Necklace

In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, actress Nicola Peltz explains an unconventional piece of jewelry she wears so she has a piece of her fiancé wherever she goes.
Approximately three minutes into the beauty tutorial, somewhere between recommending her all-time favorite sunscreen and why she swears by Dior's Forever Skin Glow Foundation, Peltz showed off a mysterious, golden pendant necklace. "If you guys are wondering what this is...It's so weird, but this is Brooklyn’s wisdom tooth," the actress reveals.
She credited Los Angeles-based fine jeweler Anita Ko for taking Beckham’s recently-extracted molar and turning it into the gold-plated piece Peltz now wears around her neck.
Peltz goes on to explain that she got the idea from her mom. When the actress had her own wisdom teeth removed a few years ago, her mom had one made into a pendant necklace, which she then gave to Beckham. "So I did the same for him," Peltz explains. "He wears mine and I wear his."
In the rest of her Vogue tutorial, Peltz shares some of her favorite, go-to beauty products, including many Victoria Beckham Beauty picks, her future mother-in-law. But we can't stop thinking about her golden-tooth charm necklace. It just goes to show that with most of our favorite pieces of jewelry, there's often some sort of sweet, sentimental value attached. In this case, like an impacted wisdom tooth, the meaning is deeply rooted.