Machine Gun Kelly is a true multi-hyphenate. He already has an acting career, number-one album, and multiple music awards under his belt — and now he's adding to his impressive CV with the launch of his very own nail polish brand, UN/DN.
If you're a fan of Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker), you'll know that this new venture makes perfect sense, as the musician has long been a fan of nail art. He regularly rocks designs inspired by his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall, as well as The Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington, not to mention matching manicures with girlfriend Megan Fox. There are Instagram fan accounts and various Twitter threads dedicated to his love of nails and normalizing nail polish on men.
Advertisement
So what can you expect from UN/DN? The details are still under wraps, but a statement by Unlisted Brand Lab CEO and founder, Candy Harris, shared by Nylon revealed how thrilled the company is to create the upcoming beauty collection with Machine Gun Kelly. "We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."
Machine Gun Kelly's loyal fanbase will already have spotted a couple of nail polish products on his official website in opalescent silver, neon pink, and jet black, which were launched to support his recent album. No doubt the hotly-anticipated new collection will also take inspiration from his recent hits. A bright red named "Bloody Valentine"? Green after "Concert For Aliens"? Either way, it's going to be a sell-out, as MGK fans have already hinted at on Twitter.
"Ahhh as a person who wears nail polish 24/7 and changes repaints every week, this is so exciting," said one MGK fan, while another wrote: "This is so big for you & for the fact that it is completely normal for men to wear nail polish."
Machine Gun Kelly is often praised for breaking gender norms, whether through beauty or fashion choices. At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, people mocked the rapper for wearing head-to-toe pink, to which he responded on Twitter: "Grown men are still insecure of other men wearing pink in 2020?? We don’t do toxic masculinity in 2020."
Going by the limited information we do have, UN/DN is for absolutely everyone. While there is no indication of the shades and finishes just yet, the collection (which appears to be limited edition) will drop in the fall.