Mild spoilers are ahead. Video game movies are a notoriously mixed bag. They often struggle with story, have far too much in-built lore, and are not particularly appealing to those who don't already love the source material. But 2021's Mortal Kombat is here to change all of that. Not only does the film mix action and heart in an inventive story, but it also boasts a radically inclusive cast of actors and martial artists, and a cast that's so hot that you literally don't need to know anything else.
In case you're curious about what the R-rated flick is about, though, here's what you need to know: The film centers around Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a washed up MMA fighter who loves his family but has struggled to find stability as a professional brawler. He bears a red dragon-shaped marking on his toned pecs and it turns out it's not just a birthmark but in fact means that he's been chosen as one of Earth's greatest heroes. That vital message is delivered by the muscular and mustachioed Jax (Mehcad Brooks). Alongside Jax and a selection of powerful international hotties, Cole must train to protect Earthrealm from destruction by the nefarious and dangerous Outworld, led by demonic daddy Shang Tsung (Chin Han).
No matter what flavor of fighter you want to quench your thirst, you'll find it here. Vest wearing women with strong biceps, goth hotties in bikinis, tragic heroes, hunky family men with an aversion to shirts, cocky yet thoughtful Shaolin monks with strokeable forearms, rugged terrible men you should definitely not find attractive? Heck, there's even some half-naked winged women for the cryptid-lovers among you. So if you're open to a little bloody blockbuster fun — which will hit HBO Max on April 23 — with some shirtless sauce, then get ready to meet your fighters.