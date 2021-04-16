SS: “I love good romantic comedies! But they’re tough — I’m trying to think of the last ones I really loved, like Bridesmaids. Sometimes I see stuff that young people are seeing that doesn't really mirror the world as I see it: How messy it is, and how crazy it is when you’re meeting people right off the bat. Especially now. Think about how many people are meeting online. Now more than ever, you’re getting this idea of this person with the right light, and pictures, doing all this work to try to give you this thing of who they are. And then you’re going to meet them, and with a lot of pain discover that they’re not entirely all that. Hopefully they’re doing work on themselves, and they’re owning it. But if they’re not, fuck. You’re in for a treat.



“I love the idea that this movie was simply saying, We all love a good party and you’re always looking for that miracle night. I think we’ve all been there: Tonight I’m going to meet somebody and it’ll be fun, it’ll be great. Then it happens and you’re so high from it, and you don’t want it to end. You can’t stop thinking about the person. But then, what happens when Monday comes around and you gotta go back to life?”