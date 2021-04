Lane, who has served time for dealing drugs, does appear to turn over a slightly new leaf at the end of the documentary. She admits to taking a look in the mirror and realizing that her sons could have just as easily been killed or killed others as part of a gang. She cites that breakthrough as the reason why she eventually moved to have the death penalty taken off of the table for the young man who shot her daughter. However, even with the shooter in custody, Belinda continued to track down William Sotello — the driver on the scene who worked with the police in 2006 — a second time, leading to his arrest in 2020 . Sotello had started over and become a chili farmer with a family in Mexico, likely fearing retaliation from his former gang more than the police. This time, Lane turned to another aging social media platform and got a tip as to his whereabouts on Facebook.