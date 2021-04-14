Here’s How To Shop Wayfair’s Way Day 2021 Like A Pro

Way Day is THE day to snag deals on big-ticket furniture buys (like office chairs, desks, bed frames, or couches) and bedding essentials (like sheet sets, mattresses, and pillows) that are extensively customer-vetted. This year, there will be especially steep price cuts on everything from outdoor furniture sets to top-rated office buys, bestselling bookcases under $150, and rolling flash deals on all kinds of full-price favorites. (But, hey, if you like to take your time and skip the line, then we rounded up some pieces that are already flaunting Way Day price tags, below.)