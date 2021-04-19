The Best CBD Products & Deals To Shop This 420

When it comes to popular self-care products, few industries have taken things to higher heights than CBD. With 420 just around the corner, it's no wonder that enthusiasts new and old are hankering to gift themselves a little CBD something for the holiday occasion. While those residing in states where marijuana is newly legal may be emphatically christening their newfound fweedom (apologies in advance for the puns to come), those with canna-curiosities may be wondering how they can properly celebrate this April 20 with the best CBD products available.
With everything from hemp joints to flavored gummies, there's no shortage of ways to consume high-quality CBD. If you're a bit flower-shy or are just looking to experiment with a new way to use cannabis, then you've clicked on the right page. We've rounded up some of the best CBD products — along with all the deals you can score on them. Scroll ahead to shop some of the most popular options out there, from drinkable powders to carbonated seltzers and tinctures of oil.
Note: not all cannabis-derived products are created equal — please consult the FDA for information on CBD consumption.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the R29 Shopping team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.