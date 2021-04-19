There is a sense that Easttown was different before Katie's disappearance. That perhaps when she went missing, the problems of this small town came to light. After just one episode, it's clear that there are a lot of missing people in Easttown. The whereabouts of Mare's son Kevin and the mother of Kevin's four-year-old son Drew, who Mare has custody of, have yet to be explained. Maybe that's why Mare finds it easier to dismiss Katie as someone who couldn't be saved or, maybe worse, shouldn't be saved, instead of admitting she didn't get the job done. That she may have made mistakes or that she does need help. But by dehumanizing Katie, turning her into someone not worth saving, the case doesn't go away. Katie just becomes collateral damage of Mare's ego.