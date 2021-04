Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Questions, Answered By Doctors

“It'd be very rare for anything to happen immediately,” Dr. Jenkins says. “The general side effects people experience don't seem to occur until a few hours after the injection, because it takes time for your body to respond.” So that's when you'll experience usual symptoms such as fatigue or a sore arm. If you were to have an immediate allergic reaction to the vaccine — which is extremely rare (the chances of experiencing anaphylaxis post-vaccination are about 11 in a million with Pfizer and 2.5 in a million with Moderna, according to a February report in the JAMA medical journal ). Dr. Jenkins says the symptoms (like hives, swelling, or wheezing) would begin to appear within four hours of getting the jab. Severe allergic reactions usually happen right away, Dr. Jenkins adds. This is why most vaccination sites have you stick around for 15 or so minutes post-jab; so you can be monitored and given immediate attention in the rare event that you have an allergic reaction.