Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Their First Child

Being a first-time parent can be difficult, but luckily, his younger brother and Succession star Kieran Culkin can probably share some pointers. Kieran his wife of 8 years Jazz Charton had their first child — a baby girl named Kinsey Sioux — in September 2019. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Charton captioned a photo of herself holding her baby while in her hospital underwear. "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."