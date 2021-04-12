Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Their First Child

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are brand new parents, having just welcomed their first child — a son — into the world.
Born on April 5, Dakota Song Culkin is named in honor of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008 at the age of 29 after being accidentally hit by a car.
The couple met on on the set for the movie Changeland in Thailand in 2017, and have been together ever since. As soon as a year later, Culkin was already talking about wanting to start a family with his partner. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he joked on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."
Being a first-time parent can be difficult, but luckily, his younger brother and Succession star Kieran Culkin can probably share some pointers. Kieran his wife of 8 years Jazz Charton had their first child — a baby girl named Kinsey Sioux — in September 2019. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Charton captioned a photo of herself holding her baby while in her hospital underwear. "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."
Thanksgiving at the Culkins is about to get a lot more fun.