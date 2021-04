Are Saturn Returns Real?

While I find astrology interesting and fun, I wouldn't say I'm a whole-hearted believer in the practice. Ultimately, though, I’m not too concerned with whether or not Saturn returns are "real." I got through my 29th-year crisis without knowing that the astrological event even existed, after all. But I can certainly see their appeal. It would be reassuring to know that I wouldn't necessarily be faced with big existential crises at the turn of each decade; my next return isn't due until I'm 58 years old. It would also also be comforting and validating to have a clear-cut reason for my difficult year — to know that I hadn't done anything wrong, that the transitional period had been coming for me since the day I was born. As Annabel Gat, astrologer and author of The Astrology of Love & Sex: A Modern Compatibility Guide , previously told Refinery29, “What’s really great about astrology is that you have this set of reasons for why things are happening. It creates this cause-and-effect paradigm that’s really exciting for people to explore.”