Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral?

Tinging all of this sudden news is the ongoing issue of COVID-19, which will likely make the funeral a much different affair than the royal family has traditionally organized in the past. As is custom when there's a royal death, many people have been laying bouquets outside Buckingham Palace, and the royal household staff placed a framed notice announcing the duke's death on the front gates of the palace. However, due to the pandemic restrictions, the royal family asked that people consider making a donation to charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the late Prince Philip, and removed the framed notice after an hour to avoid any large gatherings of people.