DMX’s Death Has Exposed The Insensitivity That Still Surrounds Substance Use

Understanding the dynamic that people have between their usage or efforts to regulate it has the ability to shift our tone a great deal. We can then identify who does and does not get captured when the net of empathy is cast. Whitney Houston, even posthumously, is still the brunt of many jokes when videos of her seemingly erratic behavior reappear on timelines, despite the numerous biopics, reports and accounts that confirm she was having a hard time changing her relationship with substances. “I think that DMX needs the extended grace by virtue of being a human being, by virtue of being a Black person, by virtue of being a substance user and every intersection there is,” Wilson says. “But I will say the amount of grace that we extend to DMX is inextricable from him being like a cis-het man. This sort of grace is not often extended to Black women, Black women who are sex workers, Black women who are fat, Black women who are disabled. There are biases that impact who we extend grace to and who we do that with more often.”