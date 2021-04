RALPH Has A Thing For A Boy Named “Tommy”

"I wrote 'Tommy' last July with my producer Derek Hoffman during the time period where we could still do in-person sessions. I've always wanted to write a song that had a name for a hook because there are so many classic, excellent songs like 'Oh Cecelia,' 'Rhiannon,' and 'Sara' by Fleetwood Mac that are just a fun way of creating a catchy hook and telling a story. Derek and I were running through different names trying to figure out what could work, and he was the one who came up with Tommy. And I loved it; the name Tommy signifies this cool, mysterious person that might be a little douchey while also being hot and irresistible. After that, the rest of the song kind of fleshed itself out, and it just ended up being simple. Sometimes, you just need a really simple, uncomplicated lyric that's just a catchy earworm."