Every 2021 Oscar Movie You Should Watch On Netflix — & The Ones You Can Skip

With less than a week to go before the 93rd Academy Awards, it's possible you're scrambling to watch all of this year's nominated movies. But maybe, and hear us out, you don't need to watch every nominated movie from 2021. Maybe you can just try and catch up on the Oscar-nominated Netflix films, which racked up 35 nominations, beating their own previous record of 24 noms last year.
However, this doesn't mean every nominee is worth your time. It's why we've put together a guide to every 2021 Oscar movie you should watch on Netflix and the ones you can skip — that is unless you're a completist. In that case, stock up on the popcorn because it's going to be a long couple of days in a lead up to the April 25 broadcast.
From Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to Hillbilly Elegy, we've listed the streamer's 16 nominated films in order of viewing importance. The more nominations doesn’t always mean it’s more important. (Sorry Mank.) Some of the films worth watching may not even walk home with an award. Still, we did offer some predictions, including the possible spoiler picks that may help you win your Oscar pool. So find a comfy spot on the couch and get ready to parcel through the Academy-approved animated features, best picture dramas, documentaries, short films, and a comedy that will turn you into an Eurovision devotee.