5 Styles Of Sunglasses That Are Trending For Spring

Putting on my first-person hat here to let you guys know that I am normally not an eyewear gal. Sure, sunglasses are necesito for many fashion folk — but I find myself in a constant state of losing, dropping, and forgetting them in a mad dash to leave the house. However, this season is different. Having been inside for the better part of three months and rotating through the same six items of clothing as I traverse the four rooms of my apartment, I fear that I’ve lost my ensemble-making touch, and I need all of the accessorizing help that I can get. I’m suddenly craving chic eyewear to add some oomph to my uniform of the only (elastic-waist) pants that still fit me and one of several striped button-downs. There’s also the small matter of sunlight — I’ve been out of it for far too long, and my eyelids tend to go into squinty overdrive whenever the skies are clear. Ergo, friends, my eyes are peeled for sunglasses right now and I’m hot on the trail of what’s trending in the world of SPF (sun-protection fashion). I’m combing SSENSE for a futuristic translucent blue pair from Jacquemus, wishing there was a waitlist for Coco & Breezy’s circular Pram shades, and downloading Warby Parker’s try-on app in case I want to go the classic route. Join me on my eyewear journey as I investigate all of the sun-shielding trends that are percolating at our favorite retailers this spring — and, maybe, grab a pair (or three) for yourself while you’re at it.
Oversized Round Sunglasses
Shielding your eyes behind giant orbs of plastic is nothing new — but this season’s circular sunnies are borrowing from all kinds of influences. There's everything from an ombre ’70s lense with geometric frames to a mod, sorbet-hued pair that recalls the swingin’ ’60s.
Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With Colorful Lenses
Think tortoiseshell means a one-way ticket to brown-town? Not so these days. We’ve seen tons of the classic mottled frames pared with light-colored lenses, creating an unexpected, best-of-both-worlds juxtaposition.
1970s Aviator-Style Sunglasses
Whether it’s a subtle logo print across the lenses (?), a squared-off shape, or a lesser-seen acetate frame, these oversized shades borrow from the classic aviator while stylishly breaking tradition.
Rectangular Sunglasses
Enter a ’60s-meets-’90s timewarp this summer thanks to the growing plethora of colorful and cool rectangular sunglasses. Whether you choose a peach-pink frame or a traditional tortoiseshell, this shape will get you through the sunny months in style.
Classic Sunglasses
If you want your shades to blend in, you’re in luck — there are plenty of pared-back options in the sun-o-sphere. Look for veteran brands like Le Specs and Ray-Ban, or streamlined-silhouette options from Warby Parker for a look that’s simply cool.
