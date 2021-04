5 Styles Of Sunglasses That Are Trending For Spring

Putting on my first-person hat here to let you guys know that I am normally not an eyewear gal. Sure, sunglasses are necesito for many fashion folk — but I find myself in a constant state of losing, dropping, and forgetting them in a mad dash to leave the house. However, this season is different. Having been inside for the better part of three months and rotating through the same six items of clothing as I traverse the four rooms of my apartment, I fear that I’ve lost my ensemble-making touch, and I need all of the accessorizing help that I can get. I’m suddenly craving chic eyewear to add some oomph to my uniform of the only (elastic-waist) pants that still fit me and one of several striped button-downs . There’s also the small matter of sunlight — I’ve been out of it for far too long, and my eyelids tend to go into squinty overdrive whenever the skies are clear. Ergo, friends, my eyes are peeled for sunglasses right now and I’m hot on the trail of what’s trending in the world of SPF (sun-protection fashion). I’m combing SSENSE for a futuristic translucent blue pair from Jacquemus , wishing there was a waitlist for Coco & Breezy’s circular Pram shades , and downloading Warby Parker’s try-on app in case I want to go the classic route. Join me on my eyewear journey as I investigate all of the sun-shielding trends that are percolating at our favorite retailers this spring — and, maybe, grab a pair (or three) for yourself while you’re at it.