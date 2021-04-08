High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Back With A Plot Twist For Season 2

Now that spring is here, it's time for the Wildcats of East High to prepare for the spring musical. But instead of getting their swimsuits and golf clubs out for a play adaptation of High School Musical 2, Miss Jenn has another idea in mind — how about...Beauty and the Beast?
In the new trailer for season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) gets intimidated by the theater director (played by Derek Hough) at rival school North High, and decides that the Disney classic will be the Wildcats' ticket to winning a prestigious high school theater award. The students are as confused by the plot twist as we are, but in true Wildcat spirit, decide to take on the challenge. (We're still holding out for a rendition of "Bet On It," though).
At the same time, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) gets accepted into a selective youth actors conservatory, and she and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) try to make their long distance relationship work — but speed bumps (and, of course, a good old mean girl from North High) threaten to break them apart. Again.
The season will feature new songs written by Rodrigo and Bassett ("drivers license" part 2, anyone?), and star series regulars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel will guest star.
Will we really be robbed of our HSM 2 songs? Will the rumored real-life Rodrigo relationship drama manifest somehow in the show? Guess we'll have to find out ourselves as the Wildcats go for gold in season 2 of HSMTMTS drops May 14 on Disney+.