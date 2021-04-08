Runners: Outdoor Voices Launched A Collection For YOU

Calling all runners: Outdoor Voices just launched a special collection of bras, crop tanks, tops, leggings, and shorts designed specifically with you and your favorite fitness activity in mind. The new styles come in an array of energetic shades (like banana yellows and periwinkle blues) with strategic designs (think lots of built-in-storage compartments and waistbands that stay put) made from performance material that's supportive without being restrictive and breathable without showing through.
As someone who used to be treadmill or bust, jogging outside wasn’t something I put into practice until my local gym shuttered at the start of the pandemic — shortly thereafter I became an honorary and enthusiastic member of the proverbial outdoor runner's club. Suffice to say, I'm pretty pumped to work OV's new jogger gear into my al-fresco fitness routine this season. Scroll ahead to peep the full collection of breezy pieces that are sure to make those early-morning workouts less "let's get this over with" and more "let's get this!".
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
