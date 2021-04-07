It Looks Like An Important Person Will Be Missing From The Kardashians’ Upcoming Reunion Special

After 14 years on air, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is finally coming to an end. But before the first family of reality television makes the leap to Hulu, the KarJenners plan to wrap up their tenure at E! with a bang, bringing the whole gang together for one last celebration of the pop culture staple. But not everyone is invited to the reunion special — where's Ryan Seacrest?
Season 20 marks the final season of KUWTK, focusing heavily on major family developments like the KimYe breakup, Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson, and a possible reunion between Kourtney and Scott Disick. To close out the show, E! announced that the KarJenners will link up (virtually, of course) with the king of reality TV himself, Andy Cohen, to reminisce on their favorite moments from the last 14 years.
"Okay here it goes: we're doing a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me!" Cohen shared in a prank-style announcement. "Get ready!"
Cohen is obviously a great choice to host any type of reality reunion; he's only spent the last 15 years of his life refereeing catfights between Housewives and hundreds of other reality stars on Bravo's many original series. While Cohen's latest gig, hosting a docu-series about the history of reality TV on E!, does give him a closer connection to the Kardashian family, the face of the network, Ryan Seacrest, is literally right there.
Like Cohen, Seacrest has a considerably long resume of hosting gigs — including American Idol and On Air with Ryan Seacrest — but he's also one of the original minds behind KUWTK. Seacrest is credited as the creator and executive creator of the popular reality series, working behind the scenes of the show since its inception in 2007 up until 2017, when he was recruited to join ABC daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. The A-lister might have a fuller schedule these days, but it seems like a misstep to not have him on the reunion to look back at a show that he was part of for a decade. Would the Kardashian empire as we know it even have existed if Seacrest had not been involved? It's hard to say. But what we do know is that he played an essential part in the family's meteoric rise to becoming notable 21st century pop culture personalities .
The family's curtain call will air after the final episode of season 20 hits E!, marking the end of an era for the KarJenners before they switch lanes to do...whatever it is that they're doing at Hulu.