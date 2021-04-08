The Masked Singer switched up its format this season with the addition of wildcard contestants. Surprise singers on this show means more elaborate costumes, which is always a win for the audience, but not so much for the competitors. Wildcards are at a major disadvantage since they have performed fewer songs than the rest of their competition and need to put on spectacular performances every week to stay in the game. But, if there is one wildcard that could overcome this hurdle and possibly win the Golden Mask, it is The Masked Singer's King Crab.
King Crab’s metallic blue and pink costume make him shine in Group B, but his voice and backstory are what capture the panel’s attention. In a Masked Singer first, it is likely that panelist Ken Jeong correctly guessed King Crab’s identity after one performance: New Edition’s Bobby Brown. Usually the panel — particularly Jeong — are completely wrong with their initial theories, but Jeong seems to have hit the target. There are a ton of solid clues that prove it.
Clues That Bobby Brown Is King Crab
The Bobby Brown theory is so strong that there is no need for a backup guess at this point in the game. The deep, melancholy tone in Crab’s first performance of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and his old school dance moves in his second performance of Rick James’ “Give It To Me Baby” match Brown’s personality on an off stage. It is almost impossible to believe anyone else could be this crustacean.
“Darkness that has followed me and my family” quote from Week 4: The “darkness” Crab mentioned could refer to the multiple losses Brown has recently suffered. Brown’s mother, Carole, died in 2011 and his father, Herbert, passed away the following year. A month later, music legend Whitney Houston, who was married to Brown for 15 years, was found dead at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. In 2015, Bobbi Kristina, Brown and Houston’s daughter, was found unconscious in her home and later died at age 22. Just last year, his son Bobby Brown Jr. passed away at his residence.
“Everyone around the globe wanted to be like me” quote from Week 4: This line from Crab’s clue package suggests his stardom grew quickly. Brown joined R&B group New Edition at only 12 years old. In 1983, the group released their debut album Candy Girl and the title track became a major hit.
2+3 on calculator from Week 4: The numbers on the calculator could represent the five albums Brown has released as a solo artist.
Bee and Butterfly from Week 4: Bee and Butterfly, past contestants on The Masked Singer who were revealed to be iconic musicians Gladys Knight and Michelle Williams, appeared in Crab’s clue package. Their appearance could refer to Brown and Williams both having roles on the television show American Soul. Brown portrayed singer Rufus Thomas while Williams played Diana Ross of The Supremes. Although Knight did not guest star on this show, Williams’ Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland did portray the “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer for three episodes.
Janet Jackson first crush clue from Week 4: Crab told the panel Jackson was his childhood crush and said, “We grew up together on Good Times.” In his 2016 memoir, Brown claimed to have had an affair with Jackson. He also specifically told Us Weekly, “I fell in love with [Janet] when she was Penny on Good Times.”
Big Ben from Week 5: The London landmark briefly popped up in the clue package and it could have been the biggest hint so far about Crab’s identity. Big Ben could be a nod to Brown’s initials.
Plate of ribs from Week 5: Crab shared the origin story of his love for cooking. Brown has a line of BBQ products called Bobby Brown Foods. He stopped by fellow Fox show The Real in 2014 to share his special spice-rubbed ribs recipe.
Black bowler hat meaningful object clue from Week 5: Crab said the hat was gifted to him by “greatest entertainer” Sammy Davis Jr. and that the crustacean wore it often. Brown frequently appears on stage and on the red carpet in a black bowler hat. Another convincing piece of evidence that connects to this clue is Brown and Houston’s tribute to Davis Jr. in 1997 at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Houston sang “Mr. Bojangles,” which Crab referenced in his explanation, while Brown danced.
This story will continue to be updated as new clues are revealed on The Masked Singer.