What Happens If You Get COVID Between Vaccine Doses?

So what should you do if you get sick in-between shots? The advice will sound familiar, as it is pretty much the exact same thing you’d do if you got the virus without a vaccine . First things first: Isolating yourself will keep you from spreading the virus to others. And, you should still go for shot #2. “You should get your second dose as planned,” Adalja said. “But only if you’re not still contagious. So it should be 10 days or so since you developed symptoms or tested positive before you get your second dose so you don’t expose anybody when you’re getting vaccinated.” However, it is important to note that this time frame may vary for people. Abisola Olulade, MD, a physician in San Diego, told Refinery29 that someone who is immunocompromised may take longer to recover fully before being able to safely receive the second dose. “Possibly for up to 20 days, and you should discuss this with your doctor,” she added.