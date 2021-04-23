TikTok Is The New Disney Channel — & Some Creators Aren’t Welcome

“TikTok distributes content based on performance and interests, allowing for good content to have a wide reach despite how many followers you may or may not have,” Isabel Quinteros, senior manager of artist relations and music partnerships at TikTok U.S., told Variety late last year. “This is why the app is the best for music discovery.” Quinteros said that she has seen over 70 artists signed by labels after going viral on the platform. Coupled with the boom of music streaming platforms like Soundcloud and Spotify, it’s easier to get an artist with a following in front of listeners than ever before. But it seems like only a select few (read: white) are reaping the benefits.