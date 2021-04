Although I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase, I'm not 100% sure I landed on the exact one that fulfills the aforementioned Instagram vision (seeking a little less waffle, a little more mille-feuille cake). And here's where I type an on-record statement that I will not buy another adult baby blanket for myself. Not because I don't want layers of organic cotton gauze swathed across every bed and couch and perhaps they can even serve as a picnic blanket or a tablecloth or a lovely backdrop to a fruit bowl and bouquet of flowers as to which I can sit with an easel and palette and marvel at the still life before me; but because I can see myself becoming a hoarder of cloud-like covers. It's 2021 and I'm not here to consume more than I can snoo . However — with a capital H because it's at the beginning of the sentence and also because I want to stress that despite my good intentions — I will probably accumulate a few more when I finally have guests over again. After all, I wouldn't want to keep the joy that is sweatless slumber-filled nights or oh-so-soft and cool naptimes all to myself.