Spoilers for Them are ahead. This is Us. Well, actually, this is Them. But no one would blame you for thinking the new Amazon Prime Video limited anthology series Them, executive produced by Lena Waithe, shares some DNA with Jordan Peele’s 2019 film. There's the case of the similar cursive fonts, Not to mention the fact that the Them cast includes an actress from that scary movie about the tethers that walk among us. In the 10-episode horror series, now streaming in full, the monster isn't a bizarro version of ourselves. It's them.
Both the film and series put the focus on Black families, but, unlike Us, race is the driving force behind the terror in Them. It's 1953, and the Great Migration is under way so California, here the Emorys come. What awaits them isn’t a chance for a better life, but something far more menacing. Over the course of ten days, the family is terrorized by their white suburban neighbors through a combination of microaggressions and much more overt racism.
Unfortunately, inside the Emorys' suburban home, things aren't much safer. It's all a bit like The Shining up in there as racism takes its mental, physical, and emotional toll on the family. Since the Emorys' motto is "no more running," they’re unfortunately going to have to fight to keep what’s rightfully theirs. However, it's a battle you might find yourself watching through the slits of your fingers.
From a True Blood fave to a recent American Horror Story alumni, here are the actors you will see... if you manage to stick with Them.
