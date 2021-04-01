The Fight Against Femicide & Gender Violence In Latin America Continues — & It’s Crossing Borders

“As a long-time feminist and activist, I felt immediately called to organize this performance in L.A.,” said Inger Flem Soto, a graduate student from Chile studying in Los Angeles. The performance was a partial response to the protests in Chile that began in October 2019 when students evading subway fare increases grew to large-scale demonstrations denouncing economic precarity and inequality in the country. In response to statewide protests, students were met with police repression that included sexual harassment and violence. For Chilenas like Soto, organizing the performance in Los Angeles was a way of supporting protests in Chile while raising awareness about gendered violence on a global scale.“Thankfully, I had other Chilean and American comrades that were eager to make it happen, and it was a beautiful and powerful day for all of us,” she tells Refinery29.