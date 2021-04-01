The Stranger Things kids have been quite productive over their
summer break hiatus. This week welcomes the debut of two very different Netflix projects from the cast of the streamer’s sci-fi hit. On Friday, April 2, Netflix will premiere Concrete Cowboy, a drama starring Caleb McLaughlin — best known for his role as Stranger Things straight man Lucas Sinclair — and Idris Elba. Earlier this week, Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin Henderson, returned to the platform with the second season of his supernatural prank comedy Prank Encounters.
Concrete Cowboy is based on true events. Prank Encounters captures real events. The rest of this week’s Netflix’s releases are similarly obsessed with the truth, whether they’re docuseries or luxurious movies. Drama The Serpent is the third buzzy debut of the week, giving subscribers an in-depth look at the 1970s crimes of convicted killer Charles Sobhraj. Viewers will also find clothing-obsessed doc Worn Stories and sex work drama Madame Claude, among other new TV shows and films.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.