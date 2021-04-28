His Identity Was Stolen Once. Then, It Happened Again. Why Didn’t His Bank Believe Him?

“It suggests that identity theft actually has the possibility to reconfigure the kind of social support that people of color may depend on,” says Brensinger. For people living in under-resourced communities, social support can be especially crucial — but identity theft can leave them less likely to offer and rely on it. It’s hard to quantify the cost of losing trust in people around you, or the burden of looking over your shoulder, but they’re certainly not insignificant. It also leads to questions of how inequality potentially influences internal dialogues around our own identity. How do I regain control of myself after identity theft? Is it by removing myself from my social group? Is it by making sure I’m never “foolish” again? Or does it mean an effort to hold institutions accountable to protecting and helping me?