Niecy Nash Gives An Update On Her Love Story With Jessica Betts

Even though she felt immediately drawn to Betts, Nash says she did initially feel pangs of anxiety about the consequences of dating another woman . After all, she had previously been married to men, and in a society that is as homophobic as it is misogynoiristic , being Black and queer could definitely pose some problems for her personally and professionally. Nash also discussed worrying about the opinions of those closest to her, like her traditional mother and three children. However, her family was more than supportive of the relationship; Nash’s younger daughter Dia even attempted to help her learn more about the LGBTQ+ community by exploring some terms that might help her self-identify.