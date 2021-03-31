“I grew up Catholic and very religious,” she told Refinery29 over Zoom ahead of Shiva Baby’s April 2 release on VOD. “Then I went to NYU, and I tried to be a different person. In my head I wasn’t going to have sex until I was married. [So, of course everyone on] my freshman floor was like, ‘You need to suck a dick, right now.’ I found this guy on Tinder, and picked him because he was an intern for Seth Meyers — literally — and I went over there just to give him a blowjob. After, I was like, Do I feel empowered, or do I feel bad? I couldn’t tell — how much of it is your personal desires versus what you feel like you should be doing?”