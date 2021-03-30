This Satin Pillowcase Set Has Over 149,000 Amazon Reviews — & It’s Currently On Sale

We pride ourselves on our ability to clock the Amazon viral gems that are true diamonds, and this week, we're spotlighting Bedsure's beloved satin pillowcases. The affordable brand has amassed a legion of loyal shoppers — 149,000 reviews strong (and counting) — and we can't argue: The under-$20 price hits just right, and today it's even more of a steal.
As of this week, the top-rated pillowcase twin-packs have been sneakily marked down as low as $8.99 on Amazon. (For reference: That's less than a Chipotle burrito bowl with guac!) Plus, it comes in a rainbow of colors ranging from the basic neutrals — ivory, dove grey, sandy beige — to more vibrant hues like kelly green, royal blue, and more.
They make my bed look sensual!
amazon reviewer
ICYMI, the appeal for satin and silk pillowcases extends far beyond just making your bed look fit for a princess. According to beauty industry pros, the benefits of ditching cotton or poly fabrics may result in fewer breakouts, smoother hair, and even smoother skin. "I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and have already noticed a huge difference," wrote one reviewer. "Looks and feels better than I even hoped for considering the price," quipped another. "And they make my bed look sensual!" (We love to see it.) "I’m a 20-year-old college student living on my own, so maybe my standards for luxury are low, but I feel like a damn CEO right now or somethin'," raves another.
"I’m a 20-year-old college student living on my own, so maybe my standards for luxury are low, but I feel like a damn CEO right now or somethin'."
Amazon reviewer
In the past, we've seen the coveted item sell out before, and we expect that with this secret sale, people will be stocking up big time. Avoid the shopping FOMO by snagging some of Amazon's most popular hues below.
