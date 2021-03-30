Kirsten Dunst Announces She’s Pregnant In The Most Luxurious Way

Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her second child. The actress announced the big news in what is now officially a Dunst tradition. No, she didn't send out e-cards or share a cryptic Instagram post — Dunst staged an elaborate photoshoot for W Magazine, in which she donned custom Rodarte and sprawled on an ornate bed fit for Marie Antoinette.
Speaking of the French queen, the photo story was conceived by her longtime collaborator and Marie Antoinette director Sofia Coppola with "the opulence of 1980s society hostesses" in mind, and features other photos of Dunst in similarly extravagant couture, like Valentino and Armani Privé.
Dunst announced her first pregnancy with her son Ennis, who is now two years old, by appearing in a photoshoot for Rodarte's 2018 look book. This is her second baby with husband Jesse Plemons, who she met while on set for her FX series Fargo in 2015. The couple announced their engagement two years later and had Ennis a year after that. While she and Plemons still seem to be going strong, Dunst revealed in the past that she had planned to have a child regardless if she had a partner or not.
“I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” Dunst told NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine PorterEdit in August 2019. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”
The public got to see the couple's baby son for the first time around the same time, when Dunst was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you,” Plemons said to People at the time.
You'd think that given Dunst and Plemons' successful acting careers, as well as the former's childhood career in Hollywood, perhaps they'd encourage their children to do the same. However, while they won't discourage any interest in acting, Dunst said that they'd rather not get too serious with it. “If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people [put their kids in show business],” she told PorterEdit. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples.”
She continued: “He is such a happy baby and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays."
Maybe Coppola can direct.