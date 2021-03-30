This Coach Outlet Disney Princess Collection Is A Dream Come True

We’re here to let you in on a little secret: just because we’re adults, we don’t need to leave Disney behind. The coterie of animated characters that helped us while away our childhood hours have, over the years, brought their youthful cheer to countless items of apparel, allowing us to steal moments of nostalgia as we go about our harried adult lives. The latest brand to offer up an assortment of wearables emblazoned with the likenesses of star-crossed storybook characters is American heritage brand Coach — the imprint currently boasts a selection of luxury accessories imprinted with the most coveted canon of Disney icons: the Princesses.
For some of us, the Disney heroines were the only characters who ranked. While we’ve hankered for past Mickey Mouse-themed Opening Ceremony collabs and loungewear showcasing the Disney villians, these avatars were mere supporting characters in the world of the princesses, who remained clear-headed and perfectly coiffed even when carrying out the bidding of evil step-sisters or trying to engage an errant flock of sheep in the town square. Slate put it succinctly in 2018: “There are three things the internet will seemingly never tire of: cute animals, bad takes, and Disney princesses.” Guilty!
The 35-piece collection is exclusive to Coach Outlet, and launched yesterday for customers with Coach Insider status — but if you don’t have it, don’t panic, there’s no magic wand necessary. All you need to do is enter your email address to receive birthday rewards, exclusive products, and early access to special launches like this one. (The sale opens to the public tomorrow, but be warned: there’s a chance that your most beloved princess will have turned into a pumpkin at that point.) With prices ranging from $199 for a roomy carryall to $44 for a petite wristlet, these unique, affordable-luxury accessories are truly a dream come true.
