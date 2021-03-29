Justin Bieber Just Got His “Peaches” Tattooed On His Neck

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber posted two photos of himself getting some new ink on Instagram. In honor of his new hit song "Peaches," the singer got a tattoo of the stone fruit on his neck.
Bieber, who captioned the post with — what else? — a peach emoji, shouted out celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo for designing and inking his new piece. A number of his friends were quick to comment with congratulations on the latest addition to Bieber’s extensive tattoo collection; however, the star's mom, Pattie Mallette, wasn’t quite as excited about his new ink. "Don’t you have enough yet?" she joked, adding a weary-face emoji.
Advertisement
From the sound of a recent interview, Bieber has been thinking about getting his new peach tattoo for a while... or at least a few days. "Maybe I'll get, like, a small peach on my body somewhere," he mused aloud during a conversation on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up earlier this week. The location of the ink is definitely a choice considering Bieber recently told fans he was done with neck art altogether: He claimed during a 2020 YouTube special filmed back in September that the rose tattoo on his neck would be the last. "I think I'm done on my neck," he said at the time. "That's a Hailey request."
While the peach may or may not actually be Bieber's final neck tattoo, it's only a matter of time before he gets more elsewhere. In the same YouTube special, he mentioned his plan to get tattoos on his back in honor of his children, whenever he chooses to have them. In the meantime, we wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to commemorate another hit single or two.