Although Bad Trip tells a fictional story, the movie’s pranks on unsuspecting bystanders were always at the heart of the film. And André, who also produced and co-wrote the comedy, said it was important that those scenes were as real as they could be . “Our whole thing is that there’s not a single fake reaction in the movie,” he told Decider. “We never had people pretend they were in shock or anything. We had, like, an ethos about it. Because even if there’s one fake reaction in the movie, it jeopardizes all the rest of them.”