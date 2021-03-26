A Guide To All The Humans In Godzilla Vs. King Kong

Everyone knows the larger-than-life titans Godzilla and King Kong are the true stars of Godzilla vs. King Kong (it's right there in the title), but the blockbuster has an impressive human cast as well. With the movie finally stomping its way into theaters and onto HBO Max, it's time to get to know the characters (and actors) with ringside seats to the battle of the century.
Godzilla vs. King Kong includes plenty of jaw-dropping fights between its titular monsters, but the movie is also continuing the stories from the rest of the Monsterverse: Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This blockbuster-sized conclusion to the saga finds Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) and Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) on a voyage to return Kong to his homeland. Unfortunately, they run into a thoroughly ticked off Godzilla along the way, and surprise! It turns out the unlikely duo have a long-standing beef that goes back centuries.
As the monsters take their issues with each other out on a series of unsuspecting bridges and skyscrapers, the humans in the movie will be trying to figure out why Godzilla decided to attack Kong in the first place, and what they need to do to make the monster-sized brawl stop.