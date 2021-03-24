Megan Thee Stallion is all about switching up her hair, makeup, and nails — after all, a hot girl needs options. Most recently, the three-time Grammy Award winner has played around with a denim-colored bob, prom-inspired tendrils, and an icy-gray wig. But behind all that experimenting, Megan has been on a diligent natural hair journey, which she updated her fans about on Instagram.
The rapper first showed off her curly shoulder-length crop in an August 2019 Instagram simply captioned "natural ting." Since then, Megan has stayed true to that natural hair mission, and showed off her growth in a new video yesterday. In the clip, which SZA deemed "oddly satisfying," Megan's go-to stylist Kellon Deryck rinsed his client's hair to show off her growth over the past year.
"Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth," Megan captioned the post with a flame emoji. "Girl you are such an inspiration! We’ve never seen anything like it! BODY GOALS! HAIR GOALS! LIFE GOALS! 😢❤️ thank you for your transparency," standup comedian Jasmin Brown commented on her post.
Three weeks ago, Megan also shared a clip styling her natural hair using Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk. "While you're on this #hotgirlhairjourney, you have to keep your hair moisturized," she said at the time.
Megan, who is also the current face of Revlon, is a beauty lover at heart, and her moisture advice is sound for all hair types — especially naturally curly. So, Megan, whenever you're ready to drop the entire hot-girl hair routine, we'll be front and center following along.
