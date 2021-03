I Tried This Best-Selling Drugstore Serum — & The Results Blew Me Away

The serum has been around for a while, but this month, Boots.com — the e-commerce locale of the UK's leading beauty retailer — revealed that it was their number-one bestselling product. The must-have status makes sense: Currently, a lot more of us are interested in anti-aging skin care and looking for non-invasive ways to minimize fine lines and wrinkles (and, at £38 or $34.99, it's a fraction of the price of Botox). The pandemic is a contributing factor, with COVID-induced stress and anxiety taking its toll. After what has felt like the longest winter on record, more time spent indoors and around central heating might mean your skin is looking and feeling zapped of moisture and radiance, too.